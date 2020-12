Death Notices

Geraldine Holder Bruseau, 99, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Lola A. Bauer, 66, of Albany passed away on November 30, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Darlynn J. Johnston, 75, of Albany passed away Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

William R. Rogers Jr., 90, formerly of Corvallis, passed away December 4, 2020, at a nursing home in McMinnville. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Deborah Ellen Carpenter, 68, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.