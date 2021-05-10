Death Notices

Thomas A. Bradish, 60, of Philomath, passed away at his home in Philomath on Thursday, May 6, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ralph Donald Beggs, 79, of Turner, died May 7, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Richard Dean Conrad, 88, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, May 10, 2021. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Karen Sue Diehl, 75, of Corvallis, died May 7, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Elizabeth C. Evans, 94, died in Albany on Monday, May 10, 2021. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements.

Randall "Randy" Lee Glaser, 71, of Albany, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marjorie Louise Neilson, 96, of Albany, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Isabel O. Schreiber, 98, of Corvallis, passed away at Corvallis Caring Place on Friday, May 7, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dixie L. Solberg, 63, died on Sunday, May 9, 2021in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.