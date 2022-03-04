Death Notices

June Michelle Lemke, age 47, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 in Springfield, Oregon. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Diane C. Lovejoy, 75, of Lebanon, passed away March 1, 2022 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Earl Ernest King, age 69, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Virginia Fay West, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.