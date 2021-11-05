 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Ronald Campbell, 55, of Lebanon, died October 30, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling final arrangements.

William Martin Reed, 69, of Alsea, passed away at home on Monday, November 1, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty Simons, 94, of Lebanon, died October 29, 2021 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of 'planetary defence'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News