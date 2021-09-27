 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Bonnie Sue Christensen, 63, of Lebanon died September 24, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Nicholas "Nick" Duncan, 77, of Lebanon died September 25, 2021, at the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Roman L. Guenther, 82, of Philomath, passed away at his home in Philomath on Saturday, September 25, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Louella "Lou" Poirier, 75, of Albany passed away on September 26, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

