Death Notices

Cynthia Anne Appelt, 63, of Philomath, died September 24, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Tammy Sue Coleman, 61, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Ronald R. Erickson, 69, of Albany, passed away Monday at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Glena Gilmore, 59, of Dexter, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

David Brian Harris, 67, of Shedd, passed away Sunday evening at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Eugene Nelson, 61, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Leslie P. Richardson, 37, of Philomath, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home

Jirl E. Scott, 80, of Corvallis, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.

