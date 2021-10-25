Death Notices

Rodney E. Angerbauer, 52, of Albany, Oregon passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, on Thursday, October 21, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Susan Eloris Becker, 71, of Albany passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Benjamin Raul Garcia-Mendoza, 23, of Albany passed away Friday evening. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Delma "Joyce" Miller, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021. DeMoss-Durdan is handling arrangements.

Hannah Ann Owen, 36, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Thomas J. Philpott, 92, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Cheryl Christine Riley, 77 of Albany, passed away Friday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.