Death Notices

Gerald "Gerry" K. Barnes, 73, died on Thursday, May 13 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Donald William Bennett, 78, of Sweet Home died Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Patricia Frances Elliott, 71, of Lebanon, died May 13, 2021 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Valentine M. Hellman, 79, of Albany, passed away Wednesday evening at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ruth M. Manderscheid, 87, died in Lebanon, on Friday, May 14. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ruth J. Moss, 89, died on Thursday, May 13, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
