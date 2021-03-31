 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Falco Yule Freeman, 50, of Corvallis, died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kelsey Noelle Harris, 31, of Sweet Home/Brownsville area and longtime resident of Milwaukie, died Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Victoria Maria Shilaos, 68, of Corvallis, died at her home on Friday, March 26; at her request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Zoe Ann Silbernagel, age 73, of Corvallis, died Monday, March 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory are handling service arrangements.

David Allen Wiens, 61, died at his home in Blodgett on Friday, March 26, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Samuel E. Ybarra, 91, of Albany, died Monday, March 29, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

