Death Notices

Raleta Joyce Brandon, 87, of Albany, passed away Thursday afternoon at Brookdale in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Andrew Lawrence Claypool, 72, known locally as "The Guardian of Avery Park," passed away at Avamere Care Center in Lebanon, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Candace L. Lavelle, 66, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her Corvallis home. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.
Jeromy Reed Moore, 41, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Ann Rees, 76, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Ruby V. Rollins, 86, of Lebanon, died September 9, 2021 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
