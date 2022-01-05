Death Notices

Douglas Wayne Bowen, passed away in Corvallis, January 4, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling services.

Maura Michelle Breeden, 30, of Albany, passed away at home, December 30, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert Lee Felkins Sr ., 86, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Carla Mae Gray, 70, of Albany, passed away December 30, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Cameron Ray Seeley, 34, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tami Jeneca Smith, 54, of Albany passed away January 3, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Mattie Speck, 85, of Albany, passed away January 4, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Weddle Funeral Service.