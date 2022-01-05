 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Douglas Wayne Bowen, passed away in Corvallis, January 4, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling services.

Maura Michelle Breeden, 30, of Albany, passed away at home, December 30, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert Lee Felkins Sr ., 86, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Carla Mae Gray, 70, of Albany, passed away December 30, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Cameron Ray Seeley, 34, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tami Jeneca Smith, 54, of Albany passed away January 3, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Mattie Speck, 85, of Albany, passed away January 4, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Weddle Funeral Service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon launches 'Alexa Together'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News