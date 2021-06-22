Death Notices

Loris Dean Behrman, 77, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Phyllis Marilyn Crothers, 92, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Caroline E. Dye, 72, of Albany, died on June 19, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Vickie Hester, 67, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Melissa Ann Jones, 49, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Frances Rieke, 82, formerly of Lebanon, died June 21, 2021, in Salem. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Erma Jean Witcraft, 77, of Cottage Grove, formerly of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.