Death Notices

John T. Bishop Jr., 79, of Albany, died on May 6, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lois M. Zink, 91, of Albany, died Wednesday morning at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

