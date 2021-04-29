Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Brenda J. Caddy, 71 of Albany, passed away on April 28, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bonnie Mae Vincent, 95, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

