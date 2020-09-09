 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Lois Achziger, 90, of Lebanon passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Leone May Brown, 74, of Lebanon passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Richard “Dick” Cochran, 100, of Albany passed away at Lydia's House in Albany. Services will be held at a later date, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Violet “Vi” Proctor-Deever, 86, passed away Sunday, September 7, in Keizer. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

Curtis Dale James, 63, passed away following a motor vehicle accident on Highway 34, Thursday, September 3, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Katherine Mary Gibbs, 92, of Lebanon passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

Patricia Marie Kirkdoffer, 99, of Corvallis passed away at her home on Saturday, September 5, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your thoughts and condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Ronald Lee Kruse, 65, of Albany passed away on March 14. There will be a celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12 at Hope Church in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Veva May West, 92 of Albany, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com

