Death Notices
Death Notices

Glenna J. Andross, 85, of Lebanon, died July 21, 2021 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Roland D. Jantzi, 95, of Lebanon, died July 21, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Shirley Jean Olds, 90, of Albany, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

