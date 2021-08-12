 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Margie L. Butner, 88, of Monroe, passed away at Connected Home Health and Hospice in Fairview, Oregon on Thursday, August 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Shirley Isabel Crooks, 90, of Albany died on Sunday August 8, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Joyce Jean Cuomo, 93, of Albany passed away on August 11, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Jean Goldson, 88, of Albany passed away Friday August 6th. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.

Marjorie L. Stahl, 96, of Corvallis, passed away at Prestige Senior Living in Corvallis on Monday, August 9, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

David Richard Utt, 89, of Corvallis, passed away at Providence St. Vincent's Medical Center in Portland on Monday, August 9, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News