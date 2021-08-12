Death Notices

Margie L. Butner, 88, of Monroe, passed away at Connected Home Health and Hospice in Fairview, Oregon on Thursday, August 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Shirley Isabel Crooks, 90, of Albany died on Sunday August 8, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Joyce Jean Cuomo, 93, of Albany passed away on August 11, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Jean Goldson, 88, of Albany passed away Friday August 6th. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.
Marjorie L. Stahl, 96, of Corvallis, passed away at Prestige Senior Living in Corvallis on Monday, August 9, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
David Richard Utt, 89, of Corvallis, passed away at Providence St. Vincent's Medical Center in Portland on Monday, August 9, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
