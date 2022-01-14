Death Notices

Deborah Ann Abell, 69, of Sweet Home, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dixie Lee Francis, 85, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Charlotte D. Mueller, 87, of Lebanon, died January 12, 2022, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Thomas Lee Scroggins III, 88, of Lebanon, passed away January 13, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.