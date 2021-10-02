Death Notices

Joan L. Kemp, 92, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Farm Country Home. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Helen Blair, 95, of Corvallis, passed away on September 27, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Randel D. Howie, 57, of Philomath, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Jose Martinez, 78, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service-Lebanon.
Muncie R. Shortridge Jr., 87, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Norma Jeanette Sprinkle, 84, formerly of Lebanon, died September 28, 2021 in Washington. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Joan Elaine White, 82, of Albany, died September 30, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
