Death Notices

John Marvin Bates, 62, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Dennis Gregory Topp, 70, of Albany passed away Sunday at Anna's House Adult Foster Care. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

John Martin Mayer, 100, of Albany passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Perry Dale Swearingen, 65, of Albany passed away at home on Monday, August 3, 2020. A public viewing will be held August 12, 9 – 2 p.m., at the funeral home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com