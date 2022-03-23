 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Anthony G. Parker, 62, passed away on December 9, 2021 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bill Payne, 63 of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Shirley D. Smith-Wilson, 83, passed away in Lebanon on Monday, March 21. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

