Death Notices

Mary C. Carlson, 74, of Albany, passed away on November 13, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Billie Anne Estep, 92, of Lebanon, died November 17, 2021, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Shawn Douglas Holt, 61, of Newport, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Vera M. Lack, 94, of Albany, passed away Wednesday morning at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Daniel Ben Montoya, 39, of Albany, passed away on November 13, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ray Max Nixon, 89, of Albany, passed away on November 16, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
