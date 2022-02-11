Death Notices

Pamela Sue Bentley, 66, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Marnita Kay Kendrick, 59, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Mary Akey Littrell, 75, of Albany, passed away February 9, 2022, at Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Terry L. Layman, 75, of Lebanon, died February 8, 2022, in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mabel Ruth Sisemore, 94, of Sweet Home, passed away in California on Monday, February 7, 2022. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.