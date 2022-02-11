 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Pamela Sue Bentley, 66, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Marnita Kay Kendrick, 59, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Mary Akey Littrell, 75, of Albany, passed away February 9, 2022, at Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Terry L. Layman, 75, of Lebanon, died February 8, 2022, in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mabel Ruth Sisemore, 94, of Sweet Home, passed away in California on Monday, February 7, 2022. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

French baker uses algae in sweets to protect the planet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News