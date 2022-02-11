Death Notices

Pamela Sue Bentley, 66, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Marnita Kay Kendrick, 59, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Mary Akey Littrell, 75, of Albany, passed away February 9, 2022, at Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Terry L. Layman, 75, of Lebanon, died February 8, 2022, in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mabel Ruth Sisemore, 94, of Sweet Home, passed away in California on Monday, February 7, 2022. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.