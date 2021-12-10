 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Sheri K. Burge, 59, of Lebanon, died December 7, 2021, in Portland. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty Lou Carter, 88, of Lebanon, died December 9, 2021 in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Martha J. Corbin, 95, of Corvallis, died December 8. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Patricia J. Palmer, 86, of Corvallis, formerly of Lebanon, died December 8, 2021, in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

William O. Putzke, 82, of Corvallis, died December 9. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

