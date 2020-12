Death Notices

Russell George Paddock, 61, of Albany passed away December 21, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Clark Davis Bray, 79, of Corvallis passed away at Willamette Springs in Corvallis on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jeanette Marie Mattos, 80, of Philomath passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory.

Dale Allen Tripp, Jr., 65, of Corvallis passed away December 15, 2020 at home. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory.

Nadine Jane Wurtz, 85, of Corvallis passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory.