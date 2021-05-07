Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Dona Lee Hult Davis, 82, of Albany, died Thursday, May 6, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Audrey Fay (Hilburn) Hiraoka, 59, of Sweet Home, died in her home Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Clara Marie Hutcheson, 99, of Albany, died May 5, at Avamere of Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Michelle Lynn Newell, 58, of Philomath, Oregon, died unexpectedly in Corvallis, Oregon on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Chris Leroy Otta, 65, of Lebanon, died April 28, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Vicky Lynne Smith, 60, of Shedd, Oregon, died May 5, 2021. Shaw Funeral Home in Vici, Oklahoma is handling arrangements.

