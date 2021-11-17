Death Notices

Wilbur E. Dearborn, 86, of Lebanon, formerly of Sweet Home, died November 15, 2021. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lloyd L. Ogbin, Jr., 87, of Lebanon, died November 16, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
David Lee Rollinson, 70, of Corvallis, passed away November 13, 2021. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
Doreen Van Stane, 76, of Lebanon, died November 16, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.