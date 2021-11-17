 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Wilbur E. Dearborn, 86, of Lebanon, formerly of Sweet Home, died November 15, 2021. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lloyd L. Ogbin, Jr., 87, of Lebanon, died November 16, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

David Lee Rollinson, 70, of Corvallis, passed away November 13, 2021. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Doreen Van Stane, 76, of Lebanon, died November 16, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

