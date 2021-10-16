Death Notices

Glen H. Hart, 86, of Albany, passed away October 14, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Robert V. Hickey, 78, of Eugene, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at his care facility. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Kimberly Perkins, 74, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, October 9, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Thomas Rannie Randolph, Jr., 52, of Independence, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, Thursday, October 14, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dawn Arbogast Barreto Scott, 54, of Lebanon, died October 15, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
