Death Notices

Paul M. Arteaga, of Adair Village, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Jean Charron, 91, of Corvallis, died November 7, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Larry Lee Long, 69, of Corvallis, passed away at his Corvallis home on Friday, November 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Charles Daniel Myers, 74, of Scio, passed away on October 27, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
