 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Paul M. Arteaga, of Adair Village, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Jean Charron, 91, of Corvallis, died November 7, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Larry Lee Long, 69, of Corvallis, passed away at his Corvallis home on Friday, November 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Charles Daniel Myers, 74, of Scio, passed away on October 27, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How will the shipping crisis impact the holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News