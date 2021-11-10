 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

June Bennett, 95, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Virgil Douglas Hanson, 76, of Albany passed away on November 7, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lloyd Otto Vineyard, 86, of Albany, passed away Monday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis after Belarus flight ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News