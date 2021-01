Walter C. Dillon, 85, of Corvallis passed away January 20, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Perry Jones, 90, of Corvallis passed away January 21, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Shirley C. Middlestadt, 88, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.