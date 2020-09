Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Gregory P. Jimmerson, 59 of Lebanon, passed away Friday at his residence. A private family service will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

John McDonald, 97 of Albany, Oregon passed away on September 11, 2020 at the Lebanon Veterans' Home. Services will be held at a later date, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.