Death Notices

Donna L. Marrs, 75, of Lebanon, passed away February 11, 2022, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Henrietta Mellander, 87, of Albany, passed away Wednesday afternoon at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

