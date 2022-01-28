 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Amy Berdahl, 69, passed away at her residence in Corvallis on January 17, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Candi M. Libke, 35, passed away Jan 21, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Oleta Gay Niderost, 77, of Corvallis, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Frank Paul Vallee, 71, of Albany, passed away Wednesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kerry L. Wells, 75, of Lebanon, passed away January 22, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

