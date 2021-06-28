 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia "Ginger” Mae Hutchinson, 67, of Albany, passed away June 22, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Cynthia Sadler, 61, of Corvallis, died June 24, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

James Lee Simkins, 63, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News