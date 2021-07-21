Death Notices

Patricia Anderson, 68, of Albany, died July 19, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Michael Cornelious, 68, died July 17, 2021 in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Marian M. Ely, 74, of Corvallis, passed away at Miranda Manor Care Home, in Corvallis, July 19, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Theodore "Ted" Fitzwater, 71, of Lebanon, died July 13, 2021 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty Ann Jacobson, 87, of Albany, passed away Monday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Laurel Nelson, 97, of Albany, passed away July 20, 2021, at her home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bradley Alan Nist, 70, of Corvallis, died July 17, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Carol H. Penner, 89, of Corvallis, died July 19, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

George A. Swanson, 77, of Corvallis, died July 18, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.