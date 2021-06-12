 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Daniel Freitas, 78, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Lenora Pauline (Schmidt) Hanna, 65, of Lebanon, died June 10, 2021 in Tualatin. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dexter Ronald Smith, 90, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

