Death Notices

Ronald Anthony DeMonner, 79, of Corvallis, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Estrella J. Gent, 91, of Monroe, died Thursday, April 15, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Tina Hadley, 55, of Albany and Lebanon, died on April 13, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Margaret Ann Healey of Albany died Monday, March 8, 2021, at home. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Nancy McKay Long, 86, of Albany, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at home. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Velda (Maxine) MacGregor, 96, of Corvallis, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at home. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Margaret "Maggie" O'Shay, 76, of Corvallis, died at her home in Corvallis on Friday, April 16, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Grace L. Riesland, 92, of Corvallis, died at her home in Corvallis on Thursday, April 15, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
John Jeffrey Vietor, 74, of Blodgett passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at home. Arrangements by Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
