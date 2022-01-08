 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Taylor Dean Olson, 39, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday afternoon at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sharon C. Ramos, 78, of Lebanon, died January 5, 2022 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Larry Lewis Taylor, of Lebanon, died January 6, 2022 at the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Roy Dale Williamson, 60, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

