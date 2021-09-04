Death Notices

Stephen Gary Anderson, 69, of Scio, passed away on September 1, 2021. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service-Lebanon.
Robin L. Bauer, 66, of Monroe, Oregon, died at his home in Monroe on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
David Yoneo Domon, 41, of Springfield, formerly of Pecos, New Mexico, and Winchester, California, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Pamela R. McAllister, 76, of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
John Lee Westfall, 74, of Albany, passed away Thursday afternoon at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sylvia Pauline Youngman, 69, of Philomath, passed away on August 29, 2021. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.