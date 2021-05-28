Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Messina L. Etcitty, 36, of McMinnville, died May 24, 2021 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Lois Jean Johnson, 77, of Sweet Home, died Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

James "Jamie" Lewis Kincaid, 57, of Silverton, died May 22, 2021. Arrangements are by Crown Memorial in Salem.

Betty R. Sjulin, 90, of Corvallis, died at Conifer House in Corvallis on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Judith Anne Treichler, 73, of Corvallis, died May 25, 2021. Please leave condolences for the family at McHenry Funeral Home.

