Death Notices

Wiley "Shorty" Elvin Dimick Jr., 97, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

William McKinley Jones, 54, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

