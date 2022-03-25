 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Douglas Stanley Cox, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at his Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dolores Fay Haslem, 87, of Albany, passed away on March 23, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mark Erling Johnsen, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Martha Rosamond Sutter, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Harmony Senior Living care facility in Adair Village, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the ‘kamikaze drones’ the U.S. sent for Ukraine's defense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News