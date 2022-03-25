Death Notices

Douglas Stanley Cox, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at his Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dolores Fay Haslem, 87, of Albany, passed away on March 23, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mark Erling Johnsen, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Martha Rosamond Sutter, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Harmony Senior Living care facility in Adair Village, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
