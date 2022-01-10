 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Robert "Bob" William Distifeno, 82, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Louise M. Jederlinich, 93, of Corvallis, passed away at Regency Park Place in Corvallis on Saturday, January 8, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Edward "Ed" Frank Sabatka, 95, of Corvallis, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sylvia E. Williamson, 79, of Albany, passed away January 7, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

