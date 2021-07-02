Death Notices

Thomas Michael Adkins, 75, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Frank Edward Avinelis, 86, of Jefferson, passed away June 30, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Michael Allen Cobb, 74, formerly of Sisters, passed away June 26, 2021, at the Veterans Home in Lebanon. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service.

Tiara Marie Duran, 42, of Albany, passed away June 26, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.