Death Notices

Darle Leroy Cowdrey, 90, of Brownsville, passed away on Monday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Lola Louise Isaac, 78, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Wilton Lee Ivie, 78, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Emily M. Johnson, 94, of Albany, passed away on October 8, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Darin E. Kleiven, 54, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Normand Gerard Paradis, 73, died at his residence October 6, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by McHenry Funeral Home.
