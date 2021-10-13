 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Darle Leroy Cowdrey, 90, of Brownsville, passed away on Monday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lola Louise Isaac, 78, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Wilton Lee Ivie, 78, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Emily M. Johnson, 94, of Albany, passed away on October 8, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Darin E. Kleiven, 54, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Normand Gerard Paradis, 73, died at his residence October 6, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by McHenry Funeral Home.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lost teddy bear reunited after a year of adventure for adoptive daughter

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News