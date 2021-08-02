Death Notices

Thomas J. Baxter, 68, died July 30, in Jefferson. Huston Jost is handling arrangements.
Joanne Coddington, 85, died in Albany, July 30. Huston Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Melissa "Missy" Ann Jones, of Lebanon, passed away June 19, 2021. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Gary L. Pfeifer, 70, of Albany, passed away July 31, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Rose Marie Price, 95, of Albany, passed away July 30, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Shawn Turrentine, 52, of Lebanon, died July 31, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ronald Lane Wolfe, 62, of Albany, passed away July 29, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.