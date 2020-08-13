Death notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Duane Barrett, 82, of Albany passed away Monday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Melissa Elizabeth Glenn, 51, of Albany passed away at her residence Sunday. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Richard McDonald died on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Vashti “Robin” Lee Murphy died on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Beth Zaske, 73, of Corvallis passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.