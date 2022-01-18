Death Notices

Dolores Baker, 91, of Brownsville passed away Monday at her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donald Scott Berry, 68, of Sisters passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Kenneth Dean Bodda, 70, of Blodgett, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Monday, January 17, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Steven M. Christensen, 91, of Lebanon passed away January 15, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Arthur Cofer, 89, of Brownsville passed away January 16, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Helen June Cornelison, 78, of Albany passed away on January 16, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

William David Easling Sr., 83, of Lebanon passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Rex William Graham, 51, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his home in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Nancy Farwell Leman, 97, of Corvallis passed away Friday evening at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joan Marie Rael, 86, of Albany passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Stephan Selvage, 73, of Albany passed away on January 10, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Bertas W. Shoemake, 94, of Philomath passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Robert Harry Slupe, 56, of Albany passed away January 16, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Phillis E. Tacy, 79, of Lebanon passed away January 14, 2022 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jack Edward Tress, 91 of Albany passed away Friday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jonathon Carter Tripp, 62, of Keizer, Oregon passed away at Washington Gardens Memory Care in Tigard on Thursday, January 13, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

James "Jammers" Robert Warrington, 43, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.