Death Notices

Clarence Edwin Carr, 93, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Jasper June Keeney, 18, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Robin Yvonne Smith, 60, of Albany, passed away January 20, 2022 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

